Large-Scale Manufacturing Expands 1.59% in November 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 15, 2024 | 9:54 pm

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output increased by 1.59 percent on a year-on-year basis for November 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

The LSM output also increased by 3.63 percent on a month-on-month basis when compared with October 2023.

Overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a negative growth of 0.80 percent during July- November 2023-24 when compared with the same period of last year.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.80 percent are, Food (0.53), Tobacco (-0.80), Textile (-2.48) Garments (3.18), Paper & Board (-0.11), Petroleum Products (0.43), Chemicals (0.32), Pharmaceuticals (1.56), Cement (0.17), Iron & Steel Products (-0.09), Electrical Equipment (-0.45), Automobiles (-1.70) and Furniture (-1.65).

The production in July-November 2023-24 as compared to July-November 2022-23 has increased in Food, Beverages, Wearing apparel, Coke & Petroleum Products, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Non Metallic Mineral Products, Machinery and Equipment and Other Manufacturing (Football) while it decreased in Tobacco, Textile, Iron & Steel Products, Electrical Equipment, Automobiles, Other Transport Equipment and Furniture.

ProPK Staff

lens

