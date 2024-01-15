MACPAC Films Ltd Sets Up Subsidiary in UAE to Enhance Exports

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 15, 2024 | 1:01 pm

MACPAC Films Limited (PSX: MACFL) has established a wholly-owned subsidiary overseas to enhance export sales, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of the Company had approved the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary overseas for the purposes of enhancing export sales. We are now please(d) to inform you that the said company has been duly incorporated in Meydan Free Zone Dubai, U.A.E under the title of, ‘Macpac Films Middle East LLC-FZ’,” the stock filing stated.

The Company is intended to enhance Macpac’s footprint in the global market, the filing added.

The principal activity of the company is to manufacture, produce, buy, and sell plastic packaging.

