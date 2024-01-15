Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Announces Squad for 5-a-side Hockey World Cup in Oman

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 15, 2024 | 6:19 pm

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a strong squad for the Men’s FIH 5-a-side Hockey World Cup. It will be the first edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup, the quadrennial world championship for men’s national hockey5s teams organized by the FIH.

Men’s 5s FIH Hockey World Cup will be held in Muscat from January 18 to January 31.

The Squad was announced by PHF President Tariq Masroor Bugtti on the recommendations of the National Hockey Selection Committee.

Pakistan will play in the preliminary round where they are placed in Pool A, which consists of teams like Poland, Nigeria, and the Netherlands. The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups, will clash sticks in pursuit of the world title during the seven-day event.

Here are the groups:

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D
Pakistan India Australia Oman
Netherlands Egypt New Zealand Malaysia
Poland Switzerland Trinidad & Tobago United States
Nigeria Jamaica Kenya Fiji

Here’s the full squad:

Abdullah Ishtiaq Waqar Ali Mohammad Abdullah Ammad Butt Moeen Shakeel
Hanan Shahid Ghazanfar Ali Zakaria Hayat Waheed Ashraf (c) Arshad Liaquat

 

