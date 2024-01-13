How to Watch Pakistan vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming

As Pakistan gears up for the second match of the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, they are looking to bounce back after their 46-run defeat in the first game.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi, after a disappointing debut as the captain, is eager to make a comeback and secure his first victory.

On the other side, New Zealand currently leads the five-match T20I series 1-0. Carrying their momentum, they head to Hamilton for the second T20I with a confidence boost.

In the first match, New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson played a crucial role with a decisive knock, complemented by Daryll Mitchell’s solid knock, setting a challenging total of 226 runs. The Kiwis then successfully defended their 227 target, restricting Pakistan to 180 runs and sealing a 46-run victory.

Live Streaming

Local cricket fans can easily catch the live action of tomorrow’s 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand on their TVs. Tune into leading channels PTV Sports and Ten Sports for comprehensive coverage of the game.

For Pakistani fans around the world, Tapmad and Tamasha offer easy access to live streaming. Just log in and enjoy.

Here are the links for these platforms

Platform Android IOS Web Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Match Time

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to begin tomorrow at Seddon Park in Hamilton at 11:10 AM Pakistan time.