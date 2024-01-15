PCB to Partner With England’s County to Launch T10 League This Month

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee is eager to team up with Middlesex Cricket County for the T10 League in which they plan to split the costs and revenue equally.

According to the details, the league is set to organize both men’s and women’s matches on the same day. Therefore, anyone buying a men’s team franchise will also need to buy a women’s team.

PCB is planning to host some exhibition T10 matches against Middlesex Cricket County in Rawalpindi from January 24 to 26.

Around 40 people, including male and female cricketers and officials from England, are expected to visit Pakistan during this time. The PCB has asked the government for VIP status for the guests’ safety, but the government’s response is still pending.

Sources from the PCB say that there are no issues with the exhibition matches regardless of the government’s response, so they should be able to go ahead. They are also planning to unveil the league’s logo during these matches.

The idea behind organizing both men’s and women’s matches at the same time is to promote women’s cricket. This will give female cricketers the chance to earn good rewards and discover new talent. They will sell franchises through an open bidding process, similar to how it’s done in the PSL.

Interestingly, there’s interest from both American and local business people, and even current owners of PSL teams are expected to join the bidding process.