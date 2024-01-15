Rohit Sharma’s Nears Most Ducks Record in Milestone 150th T20I

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma set a new milestone in T20I cricket by becoming the first cricketer to participate in 150 T20 International matches. This historic achievement was marked during Sunday’s game against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma makes his 150th appearance in T20Is 👏 He becomes the first men's player to reach the landmark 🤩#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/ZkLs9mQswI — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2024

Rohit Sharma returned to international T20 cricket after 14 months during the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali, where he also led the team. In this match, he became the first cricketer to be part of 100 T20I victories.

He’s played the most T20I matches worldwide, with Ireland’s Paul Stirling just behind him with 134 games. Another Irish player, George Dockrell, is third with 128 matches.

Focusing on India, Rohit has the highest number of T20I appearances with 150 games, while star batter Virat Kohli is next with 116. Interestingly, Kohli also returned to the T20I squad after a 14-month break.

But, Rohit Sharma neared an unwanted record of scoring the most ducks in T20I cricket in his milestone 150th T20I. After being runout for zero in the first T20I, Rohit scored his second consecutive duck as he was bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second T20I.

The 36-year-old has now scored the second-most number of ducks in T20I cricket, with 12 zeroes to his name. Irish batter, Paul Stirling leads the list with 13 ducks in his illustrious T20 career.

Here is the list of most ducks in T20Is:

Player Country Innings Ducks Paul Stirling Ireland 133 13 Rohit Sharma India 142 12 Kevin O’Brien Ireland 103 12 Kevin Irakoze Rwanda 55 12 Daniel Anefie Ghana 28 11

India is currently playing a three-match T20I series in their home against Afghanistan, in which Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck in the first two games. Despite this, they lead the series 2-0 with one match remaining.