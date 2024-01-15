Real Madrid Seals 13th Spanish Super Cup after ElClásico Triumph

In a thrilling ElClásico, which turned out to be a goals galore, Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona by a 4-1 scoreline in the Spanish Super Cup Final on Sunday as they sealed their 13th Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Murad Khan Steals the Show in Korean Volleyball Tournament

The star of the match, Vinicius Jr. scored a hattrick in the first half with a brace in the first 10 minutes early on and a penalty in the bottom left corner to get his third.

The Real Madrid forward had scored only 3 goals in 15 previous El Classicos before the Spanish Super Cup final, in which he eventually scored a telling hattrick.

To put salt in the wounds of the Catalan giants Rodrygo made it 4-1 and Barcelona defender Ronal Araujo, received a red card in the 71st minute to seal the fate of the Catalans in the Final.

In the wake of the El Classico defeat Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco stated that, “Nothing has changed. It is just one defeat. The manager still has the trust of the president and everyone inside the club. It’s a tough defeat and a trophy we wanted to win, but nothing more than that.”

ALSO READ Qatar Thrashes Lebanon in The Opening AFC Asian Cup 2024 Game

During the build-up to the game the Barcelona manager said, “Have the ball and dominate the game, no matter who you play”, however despite starting the game with four midfielders, Barca looked anything but a team in control.

Barcelona has now lost two El Classicos this season and now they will face Real Madrid in their La Liga clash on 21st April, however, both teams are still alive in Copa Del Rey and UEFA Champions League where they can lock horns once more. Last season the Catalans had won three out of their five El Classicos, as Xavi had the upper hand on Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti.