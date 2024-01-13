Pakistan’s Murad Khan Steals the Show in Korean Volleyball Tournament

Pakistan’s volleyball player Murad Khan stole the show in the Korean Volleyball league as he scored the highest points tally in a single match for the season. He achieved this feat in a match between KAL Jumbos and Hyundai Skywalkers.

Khan scored 52 points in the match and helped his side KAL Jumbos win the game by 3-2 against the Skywalkers. He was named the MVP of the match with an impressive attack success rate of 72.73%.

In December, Murad Khan joined the KAL Jumbos side after his (ITA) International Transfer Agreement was completed, which was needed to play in the Korean V-League.

“I’m happy that we won. It’s the first time I’ve scored more than 50 points.” Murad Khan said after the game.

KAL Jumbos’ coach Tommi Tiilikainen lauded the Pakistan volleyball players -amazing skills after he scored a season-high 52 points in a scintillating match. Mesmerized by his performance the coach said, “52 points? It’s amazing. It’s an amazing record. Murad came in and showed great offensive power.”

The highest points tally in a single Korean V-league match is 58 which was achieved by the great Canadian Volleyball player Gavin Schmidt in 2012 and he achieved this with Daejeon Samsung Fire Blue Fangs, which is a Korean V-League club.

Pakistan Volleyball is in its golden era, as the team clinched a Silver medal in the previously held 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Murad Khan was also part of last year’s Asian Games, where Pakistan finished as the 5th best team in the competition, after losing the Quarter-Final to Qatar, 3-1.