Roshan Digital Account Inflows Near $7.2 Billion in December 2023

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at $7.195 billion by the end of December 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Till the end of December, $1.538 billion have been repatriated with $4.442 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability at $1.215 billion.

In December, funds received stood at $160 million, while funds of $7 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $120 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in December was $34 million.

As per data, 651,057 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.6 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.

In December 2023, total net investments made through RDA stood at $816 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $331 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $455 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $30 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $375 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $24 million.