7 Black Deer Stolen From Jallo Park Lahore

Director General Wildlife has suspended four Jallo Park Lahore staff members following the disappearance of seven rare black deer.

A local media outlet, citing sources, reported that seven deer were stolen from the park on Thursday night. The Director General of Wildlife took strict action against the on-duty staff members and suspended them with a heavy fine.

Sources haven’t ruled out staff’s involvement, but as of now, there’s no solid evidence to support the accusations.

It is important to note that a total of 21 deers were present in Jallo Park before the disappearance of the seven.

Officials have claimed that they recovered three black deer from fields near the park on Monday, however, they are yet to locate the rest.

The disappearance of exotic animals from the zoos of Lahore is nothing new. Four female black deer were stolen from Lahore’s Safari Park Zoo a few years ago.