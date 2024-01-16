Can Danish-Pakistani Footballer Muhammad Fazal Be the Solution to Pakistan’s Left-Back Problem?

Muhammad Fazal is a Danish-born Pakistani left back, who is currently playing in the 2nd Division, which is the third tier of the Swedish League, representing Nordic United FC.

The 21-year-old has also represented Denmark National team at Under 16 and 19 level and can prove to be an excellent option for the Men in Green ahead of the upcoming crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Fazal can be a solid solution to Pakistan’s left back issues and can fit right in Pakistan’s formational system as he is a type of player that will suit head coach, Stephen Constantine’s football system.

Style of Play

There are very few players who are tenacious, robust, and playing at a decent level at left back, if we scan the list of available options for Pakistan in the circuit. Fazal definitely stands out in that list, right at the top.

Last year he made 24 appearances for his club Nordic United FC in the league and made one appearance in the cup competition Svenska Cupen, where he impressed in the left back position.

Football pitch has 18 imaginary zones and Stephen Constantine mostly feels comfortable with conservative full backs in his trusted 4-4-2 formational system.

A conservative fullback mostly remains in zones 1,4 & 7, which is some-thing Fazal is extremely good at as he has that positional awareness and understands the importance of zones in football.

Youth Career

He started his youth career back in 2018, with FCR Youth team and moved to FC Roskilde Under 19 team. The following year he was transferred to Lyngby BK, Under-19 team in Denmark.

The Danish born Pakistani moved to Sweden in 2021 and there his spent two years in the third Tier of Swedish division with J-Sodra IF, subsequently making a move to Nordic United FC in February 2023.

Fazal cannot only provide cover as a solid left back but can also help out in attack, his flick cross from the left back position and his cut-backs from the left flank are renowned in the Swedish Third Tier.

It is certain that Fazal has the ability to solve Pakistan’s left back problems for the next decade as he is right in the perfect age, to develop further at international level as a footballer.

Passport Issues and FIFA Clearance

The main issue for Pakistan’s diaspora contingent is to get the Pakistani passport, which enables them to don the Green Jersey.

Fazal, will need to acquire a Pakistani passport and it was reported by many credible journalists in Pakistan that there is a possibility that he might end up with his passport in March.

Good news about Adil Nabi, Fazal, and Mackael Abdullah on its way for Football fans in Pakistan. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) November 22, 2023

However, once he acquires that passport, he will need to get a clearance from FIFA, which can take around 2 to 3 months in most cases.

Recently, Pakistan football fans rejoiced as another Danish-Pakistani, Etzaz Hussain finally received the Pakistani nationality, which might help him in becoming available for the qualifiers in March.

Muhammad Fazal can become a future star for Pakistan and can become a pivotal cog in the system of Constantine, he is that part of the spine which will propel Pakistan’s defence to another level.