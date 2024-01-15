Rival Watch: Pakistan’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier Opponent Jordan Set to Begin Asia Cup Campaign Today

Jordan’s football national team will kickstart their campaign today against Malaysia in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. The match will be the first game of Group E and will take place at 10.30 pm PST.

ALSO READ Israeli Footballer in Turkish League Gets Arrested for Pro-Israeli Celebration

Jordan will face the Pakistan Men’s National Football team twice in March and their Moroccan manager Hussein Ammouta, will be looking to gain confidence from the Asian Cup, before heading into the World Cup Qualifiers.

Jordan has already defeated Qatar 2-1 in a friendly match before the commencement of the AFC Asian Cup on January 12.

Group E consists of Malaysia, Heung Min Son’s star-studded South Korea and Bahrain.

So far the AFC Asian Cup has completed all the round one matches from Group A to Group D, i.e. four groups out of six.

ALSO READ Sri Lanka Hopeful That Suspension May End After Talks With ICC CEO

In Group A, defending champions Qatar are at the top with three points after they defeated Lebanon 3-0 in their opening match, whereas Tajikistan surprisingly got a stalemate draw against China, Tajikistan sits at third right now, with Lebanon languishing in fourth place.

Group A W D L Pts Qatar 1 0 0 3 China 0 1 0 1 Tajikistan 0 1 0 1 Lebanon 0 0 1 0

Group B provided entertainment as India fought hard against a mighty Australian side that regularly qualifies for the FIFA World Cup and reached the round of 16 in December 2022. The Kangaroos defeated India 2-0 while the dark horses Uzbekistan drew against Syria. Australia sits at the top with 3 points with Syria and Uzbekistan in second and third place respectively.

Group B W D L Pts Australia 1 0 0 3 Syria 0 1 0 1 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1 India 0 0 1 0

Iran decimated Palestine with a 4-1 scoreline showing why they are one of the favorites in this year’s AFC Asian Cup in Group C while UAE defeated Hong Kong 3-1, both Iran and UAE have 3 points under their belt with Iran hovering at the top due to goal difference. Hong Kong and Palestine are in third and fourth place in the table.

ALSO READ David Beckham’s Picture of Barcelona Stars Goes Viral on Social Media

Group C W D L Pts Iran 1 0 0 3 UAE 1 0 0 3 Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 Palestine 0 0 1 0

With only one game taking place in the Group of Death, Japan defeated Vietnam 4-2, with former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino scoring a crucial brace for the Japanese side. Vietnam showed great counter-attacking prowess. Japan is at the top of Group D as things stand, Vietnam in last place.

Group D W D L Pts Japan 1 0 0 3 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 Iraq 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 0 0 1 0

The matches of Group E will take place today, where Bahrain will face South Korea and Malaysia will face Jordan. Zidane Iqbal’s Iraq will lock horns with Indonesia in Group D.