Here’s the Schedule of Star-Studded First Edition of Sindh Premier League

The first edition of the Sindh Premier League (SPL) is set to feature some of star players of Pakistan Cricket, adding a touch of star power to the event.

Former Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will play for Benazirabad in the upcoming tournament. Meanwhile, fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the Larkana Challengers team. The Sukker Patriots have also signed the left-hand batter Sharjeel Khan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Suffers a Massive Loss Against Great Britain in Opening Olympics Qualifier Match

According to the details, Wasim Akram will lead Hyderabad Bahadurs as president, and Misbah-ul-Haq is the team’s head coach. In another camp, Moin Khan steers the Mirpurkhas Tigers as their head coach, with Shoaib Akhtar boosting the team’s image as its brand ambassador.

It should be noted that the SPL was originally planned for December 14 to 25 but got postponed as it overlapped with the PCB’s President’s Trophy. The SPL management has now released a new schedule.

While announcing the schedule in a statement, the management of SPL said:

After careful consideration and in the interest of enhancing the overall experience of the league, the organizing committee has decided to reschedule the SPL to new dates from 25th January to 5th February 2024.

The statement added:

This extension allows us to diligently plan and execute an event that upholds the standards of excellence expected from the SPL. The decision was made after a comprehensive assessment aimed at ensuring a more conducive environment for the participation and enjoyment of all involved.

The upcoming Sindh Premier League (SPL) will feature six exciting teams: the Benazirabad Lals, Hyderabad Bahadurs, Karachi Ghazis, Khairpur Royals, Larkana Challengers, and Sukkur Patriots.

The tournament is set to begin on January 25th with a grand opening ceremony.

Here is the full schedule of the SPL