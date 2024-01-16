Pakistan Suffers a Massive Loss Against Great Britain in Opening Olympics Qualifier Match

Pakistan National Hockey team suffered a huge defeat against Great Britain as they succumbed to a massive 6-1 defeat in their first Paris Olympics Qualifiers game in Oman.

Waller Jack opened the scoring for Great Britain and then Sam Ward netted twice to make it 3-0. The lead was amplified in the third quarter to a mammoth 4-0 as Calnan Will scored the fourth goal.

Pakistan, a team which is ranked 16th in the world pegged one goal back as a consolation, through Abdul Hanan Shahid.

Great Britain showed ruthlessness, nonetheless, as Wallace Zachary netted the 5th goal with the help of penalty stroke and Bandurak Nicholas hammered the final nail in the coffin of Pakistan’s hopes to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Head Coach Shahnaz Sheikh has faced a lot of criticism on social media after the 6-1 drubbing, he was given the charge of the team since Roelant Oltmans left and there has been an indication that he doesn’t have a grip on the principles of modern Hockey.

Poor Shehnaz sheikh and the coaching staff they have no ducking clue what modern hockey is 🙏lardkoun ko khud plan bananaa chehiaye sec half mai,🇵🇰playing deep in their half and English team is aggressive, where is @OltmansOltmans 💔 — Manipakistani (@ManiSalmanKhi) January 15, 2024

I miss oltmans. He would have done wonders with this squad and especially against this england team. Rana with one of the worst miss while all the forwards are sleeping. They can't control the ball which they get very rare from the back. A draw is needed to keep our dreams alive — Muhammad Binyameen Iqbal (@BINYAMEEN666) January 15, 2024

Pakistan’s next match will be against China today and they will play their last group match against Malaysia on 18 January. Malaysia is ranked 13th in the world and China sits at 23rd.

China defeated Malaysia 3-2 in a huge upset sending shockwaves in Group in Pool A of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers.