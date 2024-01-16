Pakistan Squash Player Huzaifa Ibrahim Secures 2nd Place in Junior Championship in USA

Pakistan’s squash player Huzaifa Ibrahim secured second place in the Mid-Atlantic Junior Championships in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday.

Earlier he advanced to the final, in the platinum category of the Mid-Atlantic Under-19 Open Squash Championship. Ibrahim has been lauded for his great performances in last 6 months, as he also secured second place in the US Junior Open 2023.

Huzaifa showed an amazing display of skill and talent as he defeated the top seeds to reach the Finals of the US Junior Championship in Philadelphia, USA.

He started his PSA journey in Houston Open 2024 and secured his first title there as well, achieving new heights in his career. In December, he won the silver medal in Under 19 Junior Squash Championship 2023 making the country proud on the global stage.

The tournament had 128 participants from 30 countries of the world and out of those participants, Huzaifa achieved an impressive second place in the competition. Only three players from Pakistan managed to play the US Junior Open in December. He is the only player from Pakistan to be recognized as a member of the 2023 All-American Team by the US Squash Racquets Association.

Huzaifa Ibrahim won the Under-15 event of the United States Junior Open Squash Championship in 2019 and he is trying to continue the legacy by becoming the U-15 and U-19 winner.