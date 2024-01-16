Pakistan’s Circular Debt Smashes All Records to Cross Rs. 5.7 Trillion

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 16, 2024 | 11:23 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The power sector circular debt has broken all records to cross Rs. 5.7 trillion as of the end of November 2023.

The power sector debt clocked in at Rs. 2.7 trillion during the review month, while the gas sector’s revolving debt spiked by over Rs. 3 trillion, bringing the total debt profile to Rs. 5.73 trillion.

ALSO READ

The overall energy sector circular debt now stands at 5.4 percent of Pakistan’s GDP, which goes against the International Monetary Fund’s maximum cap of 4 percent of GDP as mentioned in Pakistan’s $3 billion bailout review dated November 15th, 2023. The increase is roughly Rs. 1.5 trillion, or 1.4 percent of GDP, more than the IMF was promised about just two months ago.

Further breakdown of the data reveals that out of the Rs. 2.7 trillion reported in November, Pakistan owed more than Rs. 400 billion to Chinese power companies. It bears mentioning that Beijing has tied the release of a $600 million commercial loan to the repayment of the sum.

According to a report by the Ministry of Finance, 31 public sector entities lost Rs. 730 billion in 2022. Also, all ten DISCOs operating in Pakistan collectively suffered a loss of Rs. 376 billion during the period, more than half of the overall losses incurred by public sector firms.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

    • lens

    Mehwish Hayat Slaying in All-Black Chic Look: A Stylish Encounter with Harley Davidson
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >