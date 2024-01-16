Power Sector Reforms in Full Swing to Impress IMF

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 16, 2024 | 12:17 pm

The Power Division has issued guidelines for the recruitment of professionals at government-run Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in tandem with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to enhance their performance, as per official documents available with ProPakistani.

The Power Division on 10th January 2024 issued comprehensive guidelines for the recruitment of professionals at state-run DISCOs.

These guidelines cover the appointment of key positions such as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Chief Internal Auditor, Chief Human Resources, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Commercial Advisor, Chief Technical Advisor, Chief Information Technology, and Chief Supply Chain Management.

The division has instructed the boards and chief executives of DISCOs to promptly implement these directives, however, the move has not been without its challenges.

Sources said the federal cabinet rejected a proposal for the improvement of DISCOs by government officials, as presented by the Power Division. Instead, the Finance Ministry has vehemently opposed the proposal, advocating for the management of DISCOs by industry experts.

The Power Division proposed the establishment of monitoring units, chaired by government officials, to combat power theft at DISCOs. This suggestion, however, faced resistance from the Finance Ministry, sources added.

The federal cabinet has directed the Power Division to appoint professionals at DISCOs. Under the IMF agreement, the management of 304 government companies is slated to be transferred from line ministries to the Ministry of Finance, marking a broader initiative to streamline and centralize governance structures.

