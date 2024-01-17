Pakistan Secures Second LNG Cargo from Azerbaijan

Pakistan has successfully procured the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) under the Government-to-Government Framework Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) said the cargo is scheduled for delivery in February 2024.

In July 2023, PLL and SOCAR signed a landmark Framework Agreement under the Government-to-Government arrangement, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral energy cooperation between the two countries.

The Framework Agreement stipulates that SOCAR may offer 1 LNG cargo per month to PLL, while PLL’s acceptance of these offers is subject to the demand for LNG in Pakistan and commercial considerations, ensuring a reliable and consistent supply of LNG to meet the country’s growing energy demands.

The successful delivery of the first cargo under this agreement in December 2023 demonstrated the commitment of both PLL and SOCAR to fulfilling the terms of the Framework Agreement and fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, the statement added.