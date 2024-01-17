Gold Price in Pakistan Records Massive Decrease

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 17, 2024 | 3:10 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan posted one of the biggest declines in recent weeks as it plummeted by Rs. 3,600 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 3,600 per tola to Rs. 213,700 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 3,087 to Rs. 186,213.

The price of the precious metal had increased by Rs. 450 per tola on Monday before posting a decline of Rs. 600 per tola on Tuesday. Today’s massive decline means that the price of the precious metal has fallen by Rs. 3,750 per tola in the first three days of the current week.

In the international market gold prices fell to a near one-week low on today as the US dollar strengthened with spot gold down 0.2 percent at $2,024.49 per ounce as of 0827 GMT while the US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $2,027.70.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Indian Critic Kamaal R. Khan Shares His Two Cents on the Trailer of Bollywood Film ‘Fighter’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>