Gold Price in Pakistan Records Massive Decrease

The price of gold in Pakistan posted one of the biggest declines in recent weeks as it plummeted by Rs. 3,600 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 3,600 per tola to Rs. 213,700 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 3,087 to Rs. 186,213.

The price of the precious metal had increased by Rs. 450 per tola on Monday before posting a decline of Rs. 600 per tola on Tuesday. Today’s massive decline means that the price of the precious metal has fallen by Rs. 3,750 per tola in the first three days of the current week.

In the international market gold prices fell to a near one-week low on today as the US dollar strengthened with spot gold down 0.2 percent at $2,024.49 per ounce as of 0827 GMT while the US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $2,027.70.