Pakistani Military Ranks Among The Top 10 Most Powerful in The World

According to Global Firepower’s 2024 rankings, the United States leads globally in military strength followed by Russia and China.

Pakistan holds the 9th position, with assessments based on factors such as troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, geographic location, and available resources.

“The nation holds a Power Index score of 0.1711 (a score of 0.0000 is considered ‘perfect’),” the Global Firepower said. Analyzing 145 countries, the report tracks yearly changes in military rankings.

According to Global Firepower’s analysis, the US spends the most money on its military, followed by China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. Pakistan is ranked 47 in terms of defense budget.

Following are the top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries in the world:

United States Russia China India South Korea United Kingdom Japan Turkiye Pakistan Italy

Following are the 10 countries with the least powerful militaries in the world: