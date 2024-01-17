Pakistani Military Ranks Among The Top 10 Most Powerful in The World

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 17, 2024 | 6:04 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

According to Global Firepower’s 2024 rankings, the United States leads globally in military strength followed by Russia and China.

Pakistan holds the 9th position, with assessments based on factors such as troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, geographic location, and available resources.

“The nation holds a Power Index score of 0.1711 (a score of 0.0000 is considered ‘perfect’),” the Global Firepower said. Analyzing 145 countries, the report tracks yearly changes in military rankings.

According to Global Firepower’s analysis, the US spends the most money on its military, followed by China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. Pakistan is ranked 47 in terms of defense budget.

Following are the top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries in the world:

  1. United States
  2. Russia
  3. China
  4. India
  5. South Korea
  6. United Kingdom
  7. Japan
  8. Turkiye
  9. Pakistan
  10. Italy

Following are the 10 countries with the least powerful militaries in the world:

  1. Bhutan
  2. Moldova
  3. Suriname
  4. Somalia
  5. Benin
  6. Liberia
  7. Belize
  8. Sierra Leone
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Iceland

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Indian Critic Kamaal R. Khan Shares His Two Cents on the Trailer of Bollywood Film ‘Fighter’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>