Rafael Nadal Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Saudi Tennis Federation

Spanish Tennis Star has become the new ambassador of Saudi Tennis Federation after signing a lucrative multi-million dollar deal.

Saudi Arabia plans to promote Tennis in the country and wants to inspire a new generation of athletes who can propel the stature of the sport in the country. For this purpose, the Spanish Tennis star has been roped in a million-dollar deal as the federation’s Brand Ambassador.

In an official statement Nadal said, “Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that. I continue to play tennis as I love the game”

“But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential.” the tennis star added.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner said, “The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racquet or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference.”

Growth and progress that’s important to see and the STF is working on that.

In a recent visit I saw the interest in both aspects and I want to be part of that role of growing the sport of tennis around the world.

The kids are looking to the future and I saw they are passionate… pic.twitter.com/vF3VaJXazH — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 15, 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has spent billions of dollars over multiple sports in recent years as they plan to execute ‘Vision 2030’. The elevation of football in the country is a testament of that, as the nation has attracted players like Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Neymar Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo and much more.

Now, they want to bring a paradigm shift in Tennis as they intend to revolutionize the sport in the country with Nadal’s presence.

Rafael Nadal returned to the Tennis court in Brisbane, after a yearlong injury which kept him on the sidelines. However, he suffered another injury setback right after his comeback in Brisbane.

Reportedly, the Spaniard can return to the Tennis court as early as in mid-February, however, he had to miss the ongoing Australian Open 2024.