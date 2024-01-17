Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal May Face Suspension Over Breach of Domestic Cricket Rules

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has reportedly breached domestic cricket rules and can face a one match suspension after he left a domestic match in the second innings of the match between WAPDA and SNGPL in the ongoing President’s Cup.

Shehzad, playing for WAPDA, notched up 70 runs in the second innings, before leaving the field as SNGPL came into bat to chase down the target of 367 runs.

According to the WAPDA team management, Shahzad travelled to Lahore midway through the match for medical tests, following a discomfort in his back and was thoroughly advised by the doctors and team management to leave the field in the second innings.

Despite this, WAPDA still defeated SNGPL in the four-day game and made them crumble for 222 runs in an impressive bowling display during the final innings of the match.

However, the opposition team, SNGPL have now lodged a complaint against Ahmed Shahzad and the complaint suggests that the Pakistan batter has allegedly breached the sanctity and rules of domestic cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now form an investigative committee pertaining to this matter, in case of any evidence proving the breach of domestic cricket rules the committee will take serious action.

The substitute fielder who replaced Ahmed Shehzad on the field can face suspension of single match alongside the Pakistan opener while skipper of WAPDA team Umar Akmal can face a two-match ban.

In addition to this the WAPDA team coach might be subjected to pay a fine of 20,000 rupees and the department can also face points deduction in the ongoing President’s Cup.

President Cup Grade-I tournament commenced from 16 December, 2023 and its Final will be played on 21 January, 2024