Gold Price in Pakistan Drops for Third Successive Day

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 3:48 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the third successive day on Thursday to settle at Rs. 213,700 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went down Rs. 1,600 per tola to Rs. 213,700 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,372 to Rs. 183,213.

The price of the precious metal increased by Rs. 450 per tola on Monday before posting a decline of Rs. 600 per tola on Tuesday. Wednesday saw the price of gold dip by Rs. 2,000 per tola. Cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by Rs. 3,750 per tola during the current week.

In the international market gold prices hovered near five-week lows on Thursday with spot gold rising 0.1 percent to $2,008.59 per ounce by 0347 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $2,010.70.

ProPK Staff

