Rohit Sharma Equals Babar Azam’s T20 Captaincy Record

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has equaled the record for the most T20 International wins as India defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling match last night.

For the first time in the history of men’s T20Is, the match ended in a second super over. Both teams scored 212 runs in their 20 overs, leading to the first super-over, where they again tied with 16 runs each. In the second super-over, Afghanistan managed only one run while India set a target of 12 runs, securing a dramatic victory.

With this dramatic win, Rohit Sharma has now won 42 T20I matches as India’s captain in 55 games, matching the record of Babar Azam, who also has 42 wins but in 71 matches, along with Eoin Morgan and Ashgar Afghan.

Most wins as a captain in T20Is

Player Matches Wins Eoin Morgan 72 42 Babar Azam 71 42 Rohit Sharma 55 42 Asghar Afghan 52 42

Earlier, Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the first player to score five centuries in men’s T20Is. Even when his team faced a tough situation with several wickets falling quickly during the third t20I match against Afghanistan, Rohit showed great determination.

He not only stayed strong but also aggressively went after his century in the T20 format. Before this match, both Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav had managed to score four centuries each in T20 Internationals.

Most T20I centuries for batters