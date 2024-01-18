Samsung’s New Galaxy AI is Coming to S23 and Older Foldable Phones

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled a treasure trove of AI-powered features for the S24 family, marking a significant leap in user experience. However, hidden within this exciting announcement was a nugget of information that promises to delight owners of last year’s premium Samsung devices.

Samsung has officially confirmed its plans to extend the Galaxy AI experience to the Galaxy S23 series, encompassing models like the S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9, all set to receive these enhancements later in the first half of the year.

One notable addition is the Chat Assist feature, which can translate languages in real time. Furthermore, it can perform tone correction in texts and emails, ensuring that communication is clear and harmonious, transcending language barriers.

Suggested Edits in photos are another standout addition, designed to simplify the photo editing process. This tool automatically corrects elements like shadows and reflections, ensuring that your photos look their best with minimal effort.

The Circle to Search feature, powered by Google, merges the worlds of traditional text-based queries with visual search, akin to the Google Lens app.

The exact availability across all devices remains a subject of uncertainty. It’s unclear whether the entire suite of Galaxy AI features will be accessible universally or if they will be selectively ported to specific devices. Additionally, the absence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips in older models raises questions about potential performance differences.

Nevertheless, Samsung’s commitment to extending these new software features to last year’s flagship devices is a commendable move. It aligns with the idea of sustainability and ensuring that users don’t feel compelled to upgrade their devices prematurely.