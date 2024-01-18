Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Launched With Most Powerful AI Features on a Phone Yet

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra looks nearly indistinguishable from the S23 Ultra, but it now has a titanium frame, a new 5x telephoto zoom camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and new Galaxy AI features that mark a new era of generative AI features on smartphones.

Design and Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra now has a flat screen protected by Gorilla Glass Armor, which is not only tougher but also less reflective. The flat screen is a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with a variable refresh rate that can go from 120Hz to 1Hz. The brightness has been boosted to 2600 nits.

The IP68 protection and under-display fingerprint sensor are still intact as well. Samsung has also introduced a much bigger vapor chamber to keep the phone cool under stress.

Internals and Software

Unlike the S24 and S24+, which alternate between the Exynos 2400 chip and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the S24 Ultra exclusively gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets with overclocked CPU cores. This chipset can run AI models locally without needing an internet connection.

The starting memory configuration is 12 GB/256 GB, but you can go all the way up to 1 TB of storage. The phone boots Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top which has been tailored for AI features. Samsung has promised an impressive 7 years of OS and security updates.

Galaxy AI

The new Galaxy AI features are shared between all three phones right out of the box. This includes the ability to circle anything on the screen and Google search it right on the spot.

Additionally, you can hold down the screen while playing any video in your phone gallery to make it slow motion through real-time frame interpolation. The gallery also lets you select objects in a photo and move them around, add background blur, remaster photos, upscale photos, and more. You can create wallpapers through AI image generation as well.

One notable aspect of these AI features is real-time translation during phone calls, eliminating language barriers. The AI can also summarize all your notes in neat bullet points and turn your handwriting into digital text with a click of a button.

Android Auto will also summarize incoming messages and suggest replies. The Samsung Keyboard can now translate into different languages on the spot, suggest different tones for your message, automatically check for grammar and punctuation, and more.

Cameras

AI has made its way into the camera system as well. The Galaxy S24 Ultra introduces a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, featuring optical stabilization and an impressive f/3.4 lens. This camera houses a 1/2.52-inch sensor, possibly the IMX854, marking a significant leap in sensor size compared to the 10MP 1/3.52-inch sensor found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10x camera. The optical zoom may have been reduced from 10x to 5x, but now you can take higher resolution 5x photos with a bigger sensor.

The primary camera boasts an impressive 200MP sensor with a 23mm f/1.7 wide-angle lens and it is accompanied by a 12MP 13mm f/2.2 ultrawide camera with autofocus. Additionally, there’s a 10MP 69mm f/2.4 short telephoto lens.

On the front, the selfie camera offers a capable 12MP sensor with a 26mm f/2.2 lens.

Thanks to AI, the camera gets a dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction. Night photography has also been improved thanks to better stabilization and Super HDR enables an HDR preview of the photo in the camera’s viewfinder before you take the photo.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications remain unchanged with a 5,000 mAh power cell paired with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The starting price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is $1300.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications