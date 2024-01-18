Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ Launched With 7 Years of OS Updates, Better Screens, and More

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series is finally official and for the first time, the main focus was not the camera capabilities, but AI features instead, better known as Galaxy AI. All three phones, the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra feature powerful AI features, camera upgrades, display enhancements, and more.

For this article, we will be focusing on the Galaxy S24 and S24+ only.

Design and Display

One of the standout features across all three S24 models is the adoption of LTPO displays, capable of delivering a variable refresh rate spanning from 1Hz to a brisk 120Hz. While this feature was already present in the Ultra phones, it represents a long-awaited enhancement for enthusiasts who favor the standard and plus models.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ takes the display upgrades a step further by introducing a 2K resolution on its flat 6.7-inch screen. This enhancement brings the user experience remarkably close to that of the Ultra, all at a more accessible price point. It can also maintain a 120Hz refresh rate at 2K resolution now.

Meanwhile, the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a display that’s slightly larger than last year at 6.2 inches, though it maintains 1080p resolution. Additionally, all three S24 models boast a remarkable peak brightness of 2,600 nits, further enhanced by the Vision Booster feature, marking a substantial leap from last year’s displays which capped out at 1,750 nits.

Internals and Software

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will exclusively feature the ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy’ chipset, which is an enhanced version of the flagship SoC, but the standard S24 and S24+ will alternate between the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in different regions.

Both these chipsets are capable of on-device AI processing, which enables most of the new AI features in these phones.

There has been an increase in RAM for all S24+ configurations, which now boast a substantial 12 GB, matching the capabilities of the Ultra model. This bump in RAM promises enhanced performance and multitasking capabilities. Additionally, users have the freedom to select their preferred storage capacity, with options of 256 GB and 512 GB available to cater to different needs.

Sadly, the base configuration for the vanilla S24 still starts at 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Saving the best upgrade for last, all S24 phones are promised to get 7 years of OS upgrades and security patches. This means that these phones will get updates until 2031. They will launch with Android 14 and One UI 6.1 features out of the box. This OS version is loaded with AI features.

Galaxy AI

Samsung has been endlessly marketing “Galaxy AI” for these phones and it is finally here right on launch day. These phones have been upgraded with a slew of AI features including the ability to circle anything on the screen and Google search it right on the spot.

Additionally, you can hold down the screen while playing any video in your phone gallery to make it slow motion through real-time frame interpolation. The gallery also lets you select objects in a photo and move them around, add background blur, remaster photos, upscale photos, and more. You can create wallpapers through AI image generation as well.

One notable aspect of these AI features is real-time translation during phone calls, eliminating language barriers. The AI can also summarize all your notes in neat bullet points and turn your handwriting into digital text with a click of a button.

Cameras

The camera configuration on both the S24 and S24+ remains consistent. They both sport a 50MP main camera, featuring an f/1.8 lens and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Complementing the main camera is a 12MP ultrawide camera with a generous 120° field of view. For those who appreciate the art of telephoto photography, both models feature a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.4 lens.

On the front, the selfie camera boasts a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 80° field of view.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity for the Galaxy S24 is 4,000 mAh with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging while the S24+ bumps it up to 4,900 mAh with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

As for pricing, the Galaxy S24 starts at $800, offering 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24+ starts at $1,000, equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Specifications