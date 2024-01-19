He’s Back: Peshawar Zalmi Announce Two-Time World Champion as Head Coach for PSL 9

With just a month left for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Peshawar Zalmi has thrilled fans by revealing that former West Indies captain Darren Sammy will be taking on the role of head coach for the ninth edition of the league.
Zalmi shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) to warmly welcome back their former teammate Darren Sammy and he responded to their post by expressing, “Can’t wait to join my Zalmi family. Eager and ready to fight for another title with my men in yellow.”
🙏 يو جهان مننه
Can't wait to join my Zalmi family, eager and ready to fight for another title with my men in yellow ⚡️💛#Zalmi #HBLPSL9 https://t.co/c66RcXXrYs
— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 18, 2024
Darren Sammy’s bond with Zalmi is deeply fixed, as he led the team as captain for many seasons. He won the title for the team when he was leading the side in PSL 2 in 2017 and also previously contributed as their head coach.
Darren Sammy not only led Peshawar Zalmi but also played exceptionally well with the bat, scoring crucial runs for the team in the previous seasons.
Peshawar Zalmi is considered one of the top teams in the PSL, winning the title in 2017 and being the runner-up three times in 2018, 2019, and 2021.
The upcoming PSL 9 is scheduled to start on February 17th and end on March 18th. Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign on February 18th against Quetta Gladiators in Lahore.