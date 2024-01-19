He’s Back: Peshawar Zalmi Announce Two-Time World Champion as Head Coach for PSL 9

With just a month left for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Peshawar Zalmi has thrilled fans by revealing that former West Indies captain Darren Sammy will be taking on the role of head coach for the ninth edition of the league.

Zalmi shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) to warmly welcome back their former teammate Darren Sammy and he responded to their post by expressing, “Can’t wait to join my Zalmi family. Eager and ready to fight for another title with my men in yellow.”

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Replaces Saqlain Mushtaq as Spin Bowling Coach

🙏 يو جهان مننه Can't wait to join my Zalmi family, eager and ready to fight for another title with my men in yellow ⚡️💛#Zalmi #HBLPSL9 https://t.co/c66RcXXrYs — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 18, 2024