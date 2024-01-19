How to Watch Pakistan vs. New Zealand 4th T20I Live Streaming

The Pakistan team is searching for its first win in the 5-match T20I series, having already lost the series. They are gearing up for today’s 4th T20I match against New Zealand in Christchurch.

The wait continues for Shaheen Afridi to secure his first win as the captain of Pakistan as he leads the Men in Green in his fourth game as the skipper of the side.

The Green Shirts are now determined to clinch a victory today, aiming to boost their confidence, carry momentum, and end the series on a high note. They have made one change to their lineup as Azam Khan has been dropped in place of Sahibzada Farhan.

On the other side, the Kiwis currently lead the five-match T20I series 3-0. Carrying their momentum, they head to Christchurch for the 4th T20I.

Live Streaming

Pakistan cricket fans have the perfect opportunity to witness the live excitement of tomorrow’s 4th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand from the comfort of their homes. Tune in to leading channels such as PTV Sports and Ten Sports for extensive coverage of the game.

For those preferring online streaming, the live broadcast of the Pakistan vs. New Zealand 4th T20I will also be accessible on platforms like Tapmad and Tamasha. Simply log in to these platforms to enjoy seamless live streaming of the match.

Here are the links for these platforms:

Platform Android IOS Web Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Match Timing

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to kick off today at Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 11:10 AM Pakistan time.