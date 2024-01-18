Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Young Stars of ICC Under-19 World Cup Name Babar Azam as Their Idol

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 5:42 pm

The upcoming ICC Men’s Under 19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa is set to highlight the supremely talented young guns in the cricketing world. A few of these youngsters expressed their admiration and love for Pakistan’s superstar Babar Azam and how his classy batting inspires them as cricketers.

Scotland’s bowler, Ibrahim Faisal showed his admiration for Pakistan’s premium batter and hoped to emulate his magical cover drive one day in the future.

In an interview published on ICC’s social media handles, Ibrahim said, “It’s so generic but my favorite is Babar Azam and I love his cover drive”

“I just love watching him play, his balance on the crease is immaculate, I know I’m a bowler but still, he is amazing” he added praising Pakistan’s premium batter.

West Indies batter, Joshua Dorne praised Babar Azam’s batting approach and said, “His approach to batting and how he builds his innings, from start to finish, the way he moves through the gears in batting and stuff like that, I just think he is extraordinary.”

Both of these players are currently representing their countries in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and are trying to make their mark on the game on the biggest stage in their age group.

As for Babar, he has scored consecutive half-centuries in the ongoing 5-match T20I New Zealand series and will travel to Bangladesh to represent Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League after the conclusion of the series.

