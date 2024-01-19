Manchester City Star Kevin de Bruyne Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne paid a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Friday, during the team’s visit to the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ Exclusive Interview: Cambodia Football Manager Reveals Details of Pakistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match

Amidst the Premier League winter break, the Manchester City squad and manager Pep Guardiola flew to Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The team will have a nice break in the sunny climes of Abu Dhabi before returning home to play Spurs next week in the FA Cup tie.

Kevin De Bruyne visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. 📸 IG: faz_hussain pic.twitter.com/Zitk4B6L3Q — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 18, 2024

Earlier in December, the 32-year-old midfielder also paid a visit to the city schools in Abu Dhabi and spent some time with the city school players, where he received an overwhelming welcome from the school kids.

Reportedly, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) has shown an interest in the Belgian superstar and has been in contact with players. PIF considers him to be their primary target for the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2024.

The Belgian’s contract with Manchester City expires in 2025, which means that the midfielder will need to look elsewhere to gauge where his future lies next.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja Takes a Hit on the Chin While Batting Against West Indies [Video]

Two clubs from different tiers of the Saudi Leagues have reportedly, shown interest in the Manchester City star to get his signature for the 2024-25 season. One of them is the star-studded club Al Nassr and second-tier club Al-Qadsiah.

De Bruyne, 32, recently returned to the matchday squad against Sheffield United in December. He suffered a long-term muscle injury in the opening game of the season and underwent surgery.

The treble-winning midfielder has only featured in one game for Manchester City this campaign and according to journalist Rudy Galetti, his future at the club remains uncertain after interest from Saudi clubs.