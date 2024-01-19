Usman Khawaja Takes a Hit on the Chin While Batting Against West Indies [Video]

In the first Test between Australia and West Indies in Adelaide, Aussie opener Usman Khawaja got hit on the head by West Indian debutant pacer Shamar Joseph.

Khawaja got hit when Australia needed just one more run to win, but he’s okay with no serious injury or concussion

The 37-year-old took a hit on the right side of his jaw from a short ball by Shamar Joseph. The on-field doctor checked him out, and he had to retire temporarily.

A nasty moment as Usman Khawaja is hit on the chin by a Shamar Joseph short ball

Cricket Australia reported that he passed the first concussion test in the dressing room. His scans showed no damage to his jaw. Khawaja has to take another concussion test on Saturday to play in the second Test in Brisbane starting on January 25.

After the win, Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, briefly talked about Khawaja in the post-match presentation.

He seems okay, it’s a little bit of a sore jaw. So yeah, [we’ll] monitor it but he seems okay.

Despite the incident, Australia secured a convincing 10-wicket victory to go 1-0 up in the series.

Earlier today, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood bowled exceptionally well in the opening Test, helping Australia easily defeat the West Indies. With precise and skillful seam bowling, he finished with impressive figures of 5-35 in the second innings, initially reaching 4-2 at one point.

Australia, led by 95 runs in the first innings, quickly wrapped up the West Indies for just 120 runs this morning. Afterward, they effortlessly chased down the target of 26 runs in 6.4 overs without losing any wickets.