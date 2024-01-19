Mobile Phone Installment Program Faces Delay After So Much Hype

The anticipated launch of the Mobile Phone Financing Scheme by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has encountered setbacks, prompting the federal government to retract the policy draft for reassessment.

The government has directed the Ministry of Information Technology to resubmit the policy after thorough scrutiny by the Ministry of Law.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of IT and Telecom presented the Mobile Phones on Installment Policy to the federal cabinet for approval. Sources revealed that, upon receiving the federal government’s endorsement, the Ministry of IT and Telecom intends to issue a policy directive, paving the way for the initiation of a cell phone financing program.

The policy, currently under review by the Ministry of Law, is slated to be presented to the federal cabinet in the coming days. If approved, the scheme is expected to be launched by the end of this month or early next month.

The mobile phones on installment initiative seeks to empower citizens, particularly those with limited financial means, by providing them with an opportunity to own mobile phones through interest-free installment plans.

The proposed policy also addresses the issue of defaulters who fail to meet their installment obligations. Upon approval, individuals struggling with payments may face the blocking of their mobile phones.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will play a crucial role in implementing this measure, representing a shift from traditional reliance on mobile companies for enforcement. The Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) of the PTA will be instrumental in executing the blocking process.

This policy emphasizes its dedication to assisting low-income individuals, ensuring they have access to essential technology. This move aligns with the vision of creating an inclusive digital landscape that caters to the diverse needs of the population.

The government remains focused on fostering accessibility and affordability in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.