NEPRA Renews Power Supply & Distribution License of K-Electric

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 19, 2024 | 9:21 pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has renewed the power distribution and supply licenses of K-Electric for a period of 20 years. This non-exclusive license renewal follows KE’s request for a non-exclusive license ahead of the liberalization of the power sector.

KE’s previous 20-year license had reached its term in July 2023. Subsequently, NEPRA had provided KE with an interim distribution license for six months, which was nearing its expiration in January 2024.

The decision for renewal followed a comprehensive hearing that concluded on 28 November 2023. Post-hearing, NEPRA has now authorized K-Electric to continue its power supply operations in Karachi, Uthal, Bela, Vinder, Hub, Dhabeji, and Gharo.

ProPK Staff

lens

proproperty

