New Mandatory Fee Imposed on Flight Passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has officially introduced a fee for passengers traveling on domestic flights, as per a recently issued notification.

Individuals flying within the country will now incur an additional charge of Rs 100, according to information provided by airline sources. This extra fee will be applied at the time of booking a ticket.

In compliance with the directive from the CAA, all airlines are obligated to collect the specified amount from domestic passengers during the booking process.

Airlines will then proceed to submit the collected fees on tickets to the Civil Aviation Authority.

A formal notification has been released to enforce the implementation of this fee collection for domestic flight passengers.

This initiative is in accordance with the Airport Charges Fee Collection Ordinance, which took effect from January 15, as announced by the CAA.