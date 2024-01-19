New Mandatory Fee Imposed on Flight Passengers

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 19, 2024 | 1:57 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has officially introduced a fee for passengers traveling on domestic flights, as per a recently issued notification.

Individuals flying within the country will now incur an additional charge of Rs 100, according to information provided by airline sources. This extra fee will be applied at the time of booking a ticket.

ALSO READ

In compliance with the directive from the CAA, all airlines are obligated to collect the specified amount from domestic passengers during the booking process.

Airlines will then proceed to submit the collected fees on tickets to the Civil Aviation Authority.

ALSO READ

A formal notification has been released to enforce the implementation of this fee collection for domestic flight passengers.

This initiative is in accordance with the Airport Charges Fee Collection Ordinance, which took effect from January 15, as announced by the CAA.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Ayesha Chundrigar’s Anthem ‘Hearts Beat The Same’ Gives Voice to The Voiceless
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>