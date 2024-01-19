Canada to Hire More Pakistani Workers Soon

Canada has informally agreed to welcome additional workers from Punjab.

The informal agreement materialized in a meeting between Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon on Thursday.

Naqvi expressed optimism regarding the agreement, stating that Pakistani youth would soon have the opportunity to explore employment opportunities in Canada.

Furthermore, the two sides held detailed discussion over collaboration in other areas, including areas such as environmental protection between them.

The emphasis on environmental collaboration is significant, especially considering Lahore’s current status as one of the most polluted cities in the world.

A delegation from the Punjab government is set to visit Canada for the formal signing of the agreement in the coming weeks.