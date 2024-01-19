Private Medical College in Islamabad Sealed Over Fake Degree Scandal

The Vanguard Institute of Medical and Sciences in Islamabad has been shut down over allegations of distributing counterfeit degrees to paramedical staff.

Confirmation of the college’s closure came from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which has initiated legal action against both the management and employees involved.

ALSO READ Pakistan Orders Strict Surveillance of Flights Coming From Iran Amid Escalated Tensions

A crackdown is currently underway, with intensified raids aimed at apprehending those responsible for this fraudulent operation.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that the investigation unveiled a troubling collaboration between the college administration and the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council, leading to the issuance of fake degrees.

Shockingly, a significant number of nurses were discovered working in hospitals across the region with these fraudulent college credentials.

ALSO READ Motorways Shut Down in Various Areas Due to Dense Fog

The report further exposes unsettling details, including the recovery of a counterfeit Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allegedly linked to PIMS Hospital.

Moreover, the faculty list provided by the college administration has been revealed as fabricated, casting doubt on the integrity of the educational institution.