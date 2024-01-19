Private Medical College in Islamabad Sealed Over Fake Degree Scandal

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 19, 2024 | 10:36 am

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Vanguard Institute of Medical and Sciences in Islamabad has been shut down over allegations of distributing counterfeit degrees to paramedical staff.

Confirmation of the college’s closure came from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which has initiated legal action against both the management and employees involved.

ALSO READ

A crackdown is currently underway, with intensified raids aimed at apprehending those responsible for this fraudulent operation.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that the investigation unveiled a troubling collaboration between the college administration and the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council, leading to the issuance of fake degrees.

Shockingly, a significant number of nurses were discovered working in hospitals across the region with these fraudulent college credentials.

ALSO READ

The report further exposes unsettling details, including the recovery of a counterfeit Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allegedly linked to PIMS Hospital.

Moreover, the faculty list provided by the college administration has been revealed as fabricated, casting doubt on the integrity of the educational institution.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nausheen Shah Schools the Trolls Amidst Negative Comments on Minal Khan’s Postpartum Appearance
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>