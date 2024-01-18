Motorways Shut Down in Various Areas Due to Dense Fog

Motorways in different parts of the country had to close due to dense fog, causing disruptions in travel across the plains.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, the closure of motorways resulted from challenging visibility conditions, particularly in areas experiencing zero visibility.

Due to heavy fog, the M2 Motorway was closed from the Islamabad Toll Plaza to Thokar Niaz Baig. Furthermore, M3 Motorway experienced closures from the Faizpur Interchange to Darkhana, and the M4 was closed from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian Interchange.

M5 Motorway experienced closures from Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif and Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri. Additionally, M11 had a complete closure for all traffic from Mehmood Booti to Sambrial Toll Plaza.

The spokesperson added that motorways at different sections were closed as a precautionary measure. Moreover, he advised citizens to travel during the daytime, especially between 10 am and 6 pm. The spokesperson recommended drivers use both front and rear fog lights, maintain a proper distance from the vehicle in front, and avoid excessive speeding.

Individuals can contact the National Highway helpline at 130 for any information or assistance.