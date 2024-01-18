Pakistan Orders Strict Surveillance of Flights Coming From Iran Amid Escalated Tensions

foreign airline

In the wake of a breach of Pakistani airspace by Iran late on Tuesday night, resulting in civilian casualties, the government has issued directives to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to rigorously monitor all incoming flights from the West, particularly Iran.

Sources within the CAA have revealed that, despite the gravity of the situation, Pakistan has not implemented a closure of its airspace for commercial flights arriving from Iran. At present, no official decision to that effect has been made.

The CAA has been instructed to coordinate with air traffic control to compile comprehensive details of all flights entering Pakistan from the western region, including those originating in Iran and other neighboring countries.

This move marks an unprecedented level of scrutiny imposed by the Pakistani government in the history of the nation.

Earlier today, the Pakistani Foreign Office verified that the country’s armed forces had executed retaliatory strikes within Iranian territory. These strikes were characterized by high coordination and precision, targeting specific terrorist hideouts in the Sistan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran.

The intelligence-based operation, codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar,’ resulted in the elimination of several terrorists.Top of Form

