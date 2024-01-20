How to Watch Pakistan vs. New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming

The disappointed Pakistan team is now looking to end the series with a win as they face New Zealand in the 5th and final match tomorrow.

Shaheen Afridi and his men are desperate for a win to break the losing streak and avoid a clean sweep in the last match.

Pakistan had a tough series, losing four matches in a row. The bowlers faced a setback, setting an unfortunate record by conceding 803 runs in the first four T20I matches, with an average of 10.27 runs per over. This marks the most expensive performance by Pakistani bowlers in a five-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis are dominating the series, leading 4-0. They are carrying their momentum into the 5th T20I in Christchurch.

Live Streaming

Pakistan cricket fans can enjoy the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand live tomorrow from the comfort of their homes. Tune in to popular channels like PTV Sports and Ten Sports for extensive coverage of the game.

If you prefer online streaming, you can also watch the live broadcast of the Pakistan vs. New Zealand 5th T20I on platforms like Tapmad and Tamasha. Just log in to these platforms to enjoy seamless live streaming of the match.

Here are the links for these platforms:

Platform Android IOS Web Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Match Timing

The 5th T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to kick off tomorrow at Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 5:00 AM Pakistan time.