Shoaib Malik Joins Chris Gayle in Getting 13,000 Runs in New Record

Veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik is closely behind former West Indian batting sensation, famously known as the ‘Universe Boss,’ Chris Gayle, in an elite list of T20 players.

Malik became the second player to reach 13,000 runs in T20 cricket and is the first Asian to achieve this milestone. Meanwhile, Gayle has scored even more, with 14,562 runs to his name.

ALSO READ PTV Sports Halts Live Stream of Pakistan vs New Zealand Match After Display of Imran Khan Poster

Most Runs in T20 Cricket

Player Runs Chris Gayle 14562 Shoaib Malik 13010 Kieron Pollard 12454 Virat Kohli 11994 Alex Hales 11807

Malik is currently playing for Fortune Barisal in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In his 487th inning, he scored an unbeaten 17 runs.

Earlier today, Malik surprised his fans by announcing his marriage to actress Sana Javed. He shared the news on his social media with a short caption and a Quranic verse. This marks his third marriage.

– Alhamdullilah ♥️ "And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

The 41-year-old has been a part of Pakistan cricket for a long time. He started playing internationally in October 1999 against West Indies and is still going strong after 24 years.

In ODIs, he played 287 matches, scoring 7,534 runs at an average of 34.55 and taking 158 wickets. His Test career was shorter, with 35 matches where he scored 1,898 runs at 35.14, with a top score of 245 against England in 2015. He also took 32 wickets in Test matches.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Marries Yet Again, This Time With Actress Sana Javed

In T20Is, he scored 2,435 runs at an average of 31.21, with a strike rate of 125.64. He also took 28 wickets in 49 innings.