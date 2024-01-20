Sarfaraz Ahmed Denies Reports of Leaving Pakistan

In recent events, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has strongly refuted reports claiming his departure from Pakistan.

Talking to a local news channel, Sarfaraz said he couldn’t believe the news and was upset about it. He made it clear that the reports are completely untrue.

He said,

I can’t even think of leaving Pakistan. Confirm before running such fabricated news.

He later explained that this time, no player had been removed from the team, putting to rest any ideas about him leaving the country.

Earlier today, there were rumors that Sarfaraz Ahmed was saying goodbye to Pakistan and moving to London, UK, with his wife and two kids. This news caused a lot of worry and speculation among cricket fans.

Moreover, Sarfaraz Ahmed is upset about the untrue news. He’s asking news sources to double-check information before telling everyone. He says it can affect players and the sport if the news is wrong.

Sarfaraz is the only Pakistan captain to win a 50-over world title since the legendary Imran Khan. He took over as the ODI team captain in February 2017. Despite a tough start in the Champions Trophy, where Pakistan lost to India, the team bounced back and defeated South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, and eventually India to win the trophy.

Sarfaraz led the team till October 2019, but a drop in his performance led to his removal as captain in all formats and exclusion from the team altogether. He made a comeback to the national team in early 2023 in the red-ball format and was also seen in the recent Test series against Australia.