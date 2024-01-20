Jinnah Stadium Islamabad to Get Major Upgrade

The historic Jinnah Stadium of Islamabad constructed in the 1980s will see a major overhaul as 4,000 seats will be installed in the stadium along with upgraded lights. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will ensure a grand reception for the Jordan Football team in March and enhance the experience for spectators.

ALSO READ Exclusive Interview: Cambodia Football Manager Reveals Details of Pakistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match

The stadium had a capacity of 48,000 initially however, half of the seats were plucked out of their grooves and spectators were forced to sit on the staircases, with the seating capacity being reduced to 24,000.

Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, is in for a major upgrade, with plans to install 4000 seats and lighting, ensuring an upgraded experience for upcoming events and spectators. pic.twitter.com/B08XuFxZwd — Zeeshan Shafi (@izeeshaan3) January 20, 2024

FIFA directed the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and PSB during the match to usher the spectators to the seats during the Cambodia match, as sitting on the stairs was prohibited according to FIFA Rules and Regulations.

Earlier, it was reported that the floodlights in the Jinnah Stadium would be installed before March, precisely in the last week of February.

The Federal Capital will host Jordan on March 21 for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 2. The country hosted both Cambodia on October 17 and Tajikistan on November 21, with around 13,000 and 18,000 attendance recorded in those matches. The next matches may pull even bigger crowds, necessitating better arrangements for spectators at the stadium.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Marries Yet Again, This Time With Actress Sana Javed

About the floodlights, the PSB Director General said in early January,

Yes, we have already floated tender and the floodlights will be installed before February end and the stadium will be ready to host Jordan on March 21 as the match will be held under lights.

Pakistan will host two more matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2, which includes Jordan on March 21 and Saudi Arabia on June 6. They will host three more home matches in the last round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers which will commence from October 2024.