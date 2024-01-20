Shoaib Malik Marries Yet Again, This Time With Actress Sana Javed

Pakistan allrounder and cricketer, Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with Sana Javed and shared pictures of his wedding ceremony on social media. The Pakistani actress who previously married Umair Jaswal was seen in the pictures.

Amid the rumors of divorce between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, the couple has tied the knot in a sudden development. This is the third time that the cricketer has tied the knot with his rumors of marriage resurfacing with Ayesha Siddiqui back in 2010.

Malik denied his marriage at first but later confirmed that he had divorced his first wife in April, 2010

The cricketer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Alhamdullilah and we created you in pairs” announcing his marriage with the popular pakistani drama actress who also starred in the infamous drama “Dunk”.

– Alhamdullilah ♥️ "And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Earlier, Tennis star, Sania Mirza, also shared a post on Instagram, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

The “Zara Yaad Kar” starrer Pakistani actress, tied the knot with Umair Jaswal in October, 2020, after speculation circulated several times previously that the couple were in a relationship.