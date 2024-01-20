Novak Djokovic Clinches 31st Consecutive Victory in Australian Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic made history by winning his 31st straight match at the Australian Open. He won against Argentine player Tomas Martin Etcheverry with scores of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to make it to the fourth round.

According to Opta, Djokovic is now the second player in the Open Era to win more than 30 consecutive singles matches at the Australian Open, just behind Monica Seles who had 33 consecutive wins between 1991 and 1999.

During his post-game interview, Djokovic said he was happy with how he played in the entire match, especially in the first two sets.

It was a great match, I think. The best performance I had during this tournament, obviously I’m pleased with the way I played throughout the entire match, particularly the first two sets.

Djokovic also mentioned his opponent, Tomas Martin, saying he stepped up his game, playing at a higher level in the third set. “We both gave our best, going head-to-head. In the tie-break, I just managed to hit the right shots and serves, closing out the match in straight sets.”

Thomas Martin Etchev played well before and won in straight sets against Andy Murray and Gael Monfils this week in Melbourne. However, when facing Djokovic, the Argentine couldn’t find many solutions.

Djokovic is close to winning his 25th Grand Slam title, which would make him the record holder, surpassing Australian Margaret Court. In the next round, he’ll play against either France’s Adrian Mannarino or American Ben Shelton.