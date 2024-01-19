Indian Tennis Team Set to Arrive in Pakistan in Next Few Days for Davis Cup Tie

Pakistan and India will face each other once more but this time in a different sport, the two arch-rivals will face off each other in Tennis, as they will clash in the Davis Cup for their Group I Tie.

According to the tentative schedule, the Indian Tennis team is expected to arrive in Islamabad on January 29, and the matches between the two neighboring countries will be held on February 4 and February 5. The matches will be held in Pakistan Sports Complex Courts in Islamabad.

Director General, of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Shoaib Khoso headed a meeting in which the local police, traffic police, security agencies, and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). Secretary of PTF Col (Retd.) Gul Rehman also briefed the relevant security agencies about the practice sessions and traveling schedule of the Indian Tennis team.

Referring to the Security measures the PSB DG said, “We discussed different issues in terms of keeping top-notch security measures in place for the upcoming expected Indian team’s visit to Pakistan. Security plan was shared with all the concerned officials, who attended the meeting. We usually adopt fool-proof security measures for all foreign teams visiting here but some special measures will be in order in the case of the India team”

Special measures will also be taken to maintain the grass of the Tennis Court in the best possible shape.

Davis Cup is known as “The World Cup of Tennis” and every year more than 140 teams participate in the tournament. It is a highly prestigious event, established back in 1900.

United States of America has won the most titles and has been crowned world champions 32 times in the tournament. The winners of the competition are termed as World Champions.

The 2024 World Group I Play-offs will be played on a home-and-away basis on 2-3 or 3-4 February. The 12 winning nations from the 2024 World Group I Play-offs will play a World Group I tie in September. The 12 losing nations will contest a World Group II tie in September.