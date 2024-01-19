PTV Sports Halts Live Stream of Pakistan vs New Zealand Match After Display of Imran Khan Poster

During the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch, PTV Sports, a government-owned channel, suddenly stopped its broadcast when a fan displayed a poster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the stadium.

In the second innings, when New Zealand was chasing Pakistan’s target of 159, a spectator held up a poster of Imran Khan, which appeared on TV screens.

Here is the video:

Anyone knows why PTV suddenly stopped suddenly streaming of the cricket match when they realised Imran Khan’s poster was being shown? pic.twitter.com/jvGIrxisNl — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 19, 2024

Pakistani media regulators in Pakistan have stopped speeches and press conferences by Imran Khan. They say he’s accused of criticizing national institutions.

Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup-winning hero, decided to enter politics after his cricket career and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Currently, he is in jail due to a political propaganda case against him.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed anger when they learned the reason behind the halted broadcasting of the match.

Here’s how people on social media are reacting:

Level of fascism and censorship on Imran Khan. One of his supporters showing his photo in pak vs Nz cricket match, the state run PTV ended live streaming.

What a shame! — Huzaifa Khattak (@Huzaifa64852894) January 19, 2024

One of the netizens expressed, “ICC must take action on this…….. A sports channel should stay away from politics.”

@ICC must take action on this….. A sporr channel should stay away from politics — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) January 19, 2024

In the match, Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 7 wickets.

After winning the toss, the Kiwis invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan posted a total of 158 for 5 in 20 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan being the top scorer of the innings, smashing an unbeaten 90 runs.

In response, the home side had a tricky start, finding themselves at 20-3 when skipper Shaheen Afridi took three crucial early wickets.

Then Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips smashed the match-winning, unbeaten partnership of 139 runs, with Daryl scoring 72 runs and Phillips contributing 70 runs.

Shaheen Afridi was the lone bowler who took three early wickets, finishing with figures of 34-3 in 4 overs. Unfortunately, no other bowlers supported him in taking wickets.

The Green Shirts had already lost the series, and with this defeat, Pakistan now trails 4-0 in the series with one match to go.