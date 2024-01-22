Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi Set to Become New PCB Chairman

Mohsin Naqvi, who has been serving as the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, is expected to be named as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to the local news channel, the nomination will become official once it gets approval from PCB’s top leader and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

After the Prime Minister’s approval, Mohsin Naqvi will take over from the previous chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, in the Board of Governors.

Meanwhile, Naqvi also confirmed his new position when talking to reporters shortly after the news was announced.

I will try to fix the issues affecting Pakistan cricket. Reforms in cricket are the need of the hour. I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way. Now it is up to Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place].

Meanwhile, Zaka Ashraf has already resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, as he announced on Friday. He made this announcement during a meeting of the Management Committee. Ashraf joined the PCB’s Board of Governors on July 6 and took over as Chairman, replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.