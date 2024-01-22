AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen Surprise Cricket Fans With Suggestions for New Cricket Rules

Former South African legendary batter AB de Villiers and ex-English superstar Kevin Pietersen surprised the cricket fans as they shared their ideas on new cricket rules and highlighted some interesting suggestions.

Kevin Pietersen started the conversation as he posted a tweet on X, “I mentioned on commentary that I think a batter should get a 12 if he hits a six over 100m. That rule is on its way.”

In his reply, AB de Villiers stated that 12 is too big. I think 8 or 9 (upside-down 6) is good. Can’t jump from 4 to 6 to 12.

Great idea. 2 things from my side: 1. 12 is too big, I think 8 or 9(upside down 6) is good. Can’t jump from 4 to 6 to 12. 2. I’ve been saying for a while we need to get technology to be more accurate with the distance(like in golf). Absolutely can’t have some random guy in a… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 21, 2024

ABD also shared his last idea. He suggested having three on-duty commentators make decisions on DRS (Decision Review System) or close calls and explain them to the audience in real-time.

Last idea. Have the 3 on-duty commentators make drs/close call decisions and talk the public through it. Quick vote between the 3 if it’s out or not out, and then make the decision. Would be very entertaining with close calls(like whether the ball bounced with a catch or not). — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 21, 2024

The suggestions of the former cricketers surprised the fans as they trolled them for the alterations to the cricket rules.

What if a bowler bowls with 150+ kmph? It should be consider as two balls — KING KOHLI 18 (@KING_KOHLI_018) January 21, 2024

what about -3 in the scoreboard in case a bowler bowl a maiden over?? or a wicket maiden maybe. what say AB? — nuktacheeni  (@nuktacheenii) January 21, 2024

*One tip one hand catch out" this rule should also be introduce in cricket — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 22, 2024

Also makes rules in favour of bowlers that if bowler break the stumps then both strikers and non- strikers out 🤣🤣 — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) January 21, 2024

AB de Villiers, famously known as Mr. 360, was one of the best batters in world cricket. He holds the record for the fastest hundred in One Day Internationals (ODI), achieving it in 31 balls against West Indies in 2015 in Johannesburg. He smashed 149 runs in just 44 balls, including 9 fours and 16 sixes, making it the fastest century by any batter.

Moreover, Kevin Pietersen has contributed many memorable innings for the English team. He played a crucial role in the final when England won the first T20 World Cup in 2010, delivering a match-winning knock of 47 runs. Pietersen was also awarded the Player of the Tournament, finishing with the highest run tally in the tournament at 248.

Both of these ex-players are now sometimes seen in the commentary box and are recently part of the ongoing South Africa T20 league (SA20) as commentators.