AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen Surprise Cricket Fans With Suggestions for New Cricket Rules

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 12:48 pm

Former South African legendary batter AB de Villiers and ex-English superstar Kevin Pietersen surprised the cricket fans as they shared their ideas on new cricket rules and highlighted some interesting suggestions.

Kevin Pietersen started the conversation as he posted a tweet on X, “I mentioned on commentary that I think a batter should get a 12 if he hits a six over 100m. That rule is on its way.”

In his reply, AB de Villiers stated that 12 is too big. I think 8 or 9 (upside-down 6) is good. Can’t jump from 4 to 6 to 12.

ABD also shared his last idea. He suggested having three on-duty commentators make decisions on DRS (Decision Review System) or close calls and explain them to the audience in real-time.

The suggestions of the former cricketers surprised the fans as they trolled them for the alterations to the cricket rules.

 

AB de Villiers, famously known as Mr. 360, was one of the best batters in world cricket. He holds the record for the fastest hundred in One Day Internationals (ODI), achieving it in 31 balls against West Indies in 2015 in Johannesburg. He smashed 149 runs in just 44 balls, including 9 fours and 16 sixes, making it the fastest century by any batter.

Moreover, Kevin Pietersen has contributed many memorable innings for the English team. He played a crucial role in the final when England won the first T20 World Cup in 2010, delivering a match-winning knock of 47 runs. Pietersen was also awarded the Player of the Tournament, finishing with the highest run tally in the tournament at 248.

Both of these ex-players are now sometimes seen in the commentary box and are recently part of the ongoing South Africa T20 league (SA20) as commentators.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

