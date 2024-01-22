Mohammad Haris Travels Back to Pakistan from Bangladesh After Being Denied NOC

Pakistan’s young wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Haris has left Dhaka and won’t be participating in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied issuing him a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Haris posted a story on Instagram that he’s coming back from Bangladesh as he shared a picture of his packed bags and revealed the route he’ll take to return to Peshawar.

The 22-year-old came to Dhaka to play for Chattogram Challengers in the tenth edition of the BPL. However, the PCB denied his request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) because he had played in two leagues since July 2023, the Global T20 League in Canada in July and the Lanka Premier League in August 2023.

Earlier, the PCB stated that they had given NOCs for players to participate in upcoming franchise-based leagues, following the terms of the players’ central contracts.

The decision was made in the best interests of all the stakeholders involved while balancing the importance of game time with workload management.

Meanwhile, Both leagues already kicked off on January 19 and many Pakistani stars, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Faheem Ashraf, and Usman Qadir, are playing for different teams in BPL.

In ILT20, players like Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Amir (all with the Desert Vipers), and Imad Wasim (representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) will be seen in action.

According to sources, young fast bowlers Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain were also not given NOCs for these leagues because the PCB wants them fresh for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) and T20 World Cup.

Similarly, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Iftikhar Ahmed were not granted permission to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The NOCs for these players are on hold because they have already played in two leagues since July 2023.

However, players with contracts in the ILT20 are an exception to this rule, as their participation was agreed upon by the franchises before the central contracts were issued.